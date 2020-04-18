Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan had once told his Circus costar, Renuka Shahane, he would jump in a well, if the Director told him so? | Bollywood Life

Shah Rukh khan is not only one of the biggest superstars Indian cinema has ever seen — if not the biggest — but also by far one of the greatest actors of the country. His commitment to his craft and willingness to go the extra mile is legendary and has been vouched for time and again by his Directors and costars. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus costar, Renuka Shahane, recounted another memorable episode of King Khan’s unbelievable dedication while also mentioning how his attitude inspired confidence in her. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan’s PERFECT family picture is the most amazing before-after comparison you’ll see today

We all know that Circus is being rerun on Doordarshan amidst lockdown, and has been garnering a great response. So, in order to get a feel of how it was shooting back then, a leading entertainment portal got in touch with Renuka Shahane, with the conversation inevitable veering toward her memories of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan urges people to donate to help stray animals

In an exclusive interview with KoiMoi, Renuka said, “At that time, because of my height fright, I felt I shouldn’t do that role because it was very difficult. I got to know about that part only when I reached Goa for the first schedule. I was very scared and I told Aziz (Mirza) uncle that we have not started the shooting, so you ask someone else to do Maria’s role because I cannot do this. I have height fright. So Aziz uncle told me not to worry, we will look after all the safety. When I said that to Aziz, at that time, Shah Rukh said that if you are an actor, you should do everything. Aisa nahi hona chahiye ke yeh main nahi kar paati hoon ya yeh main nahi karungi ( it shouldn’t be such that I can’t do this or won’t do that). Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: After Shah Rukh Khan, Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi offer their Mumbai hotel as quarantine facility

“I really felt that his commitment to acting was something to learn from. He said that if the director tells him to jump in a well, he will do it. He used to say that actors should know to do everything. Even if they don’t know something, you have to see to it that you get it right. That kind of commitment to your work is really something to learn from.”

Well, that SRK for you — inspiring others from the time his early days in the business.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.