Did you know that Sushmita Sen had almost backed out of the Miss India pageant because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? | Bollywood Life

Miss India pageantry is one of the most prestigious pageantries in India. Two beauties, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai, both had participated in the 1994’s Miss India pageant. But did you know, Sushmita almost backed out of the pageant when she heard that Aishwarya Rai is participating in the event as well? Yes, shocking as it may come to you but it is true. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? actress opened up on the same herself. A video from the popular TV show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is going viral as you read this. In the video, you can see Sushmita opening up on her experience of the pageant. Also Read – Sushmita Sen takes up beau Rohman Shawl’s challenge, balances her body on tip toes

While talking about the same, Sushmita Sen revealed that she had been offered to participate in the pageant while she was in a disco. The Dulha Mil Gaya actress later came to know that as many 25 people will be participating in the event. And when she learnt that even Aishwarya Rai would be taking a part in the pageant, she wanted to back out. Sushmita revealed that she didn’t want to participate in the event because she felt that Ash was already very popular and renowned at that time. However, it was Sushmita’s mother who talked her out of it and even scolded her for demoralising herself so much. Also Read – Sushmita Sen receives a love-struck note from boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and it’s pure couple goals – view post

“My mother said ok fine let her win. If you think that she’s the world’s most beautiful then loose from her. What’s the point of loosing from someone else? Go give it your best shot,” Sushmita revealed as to how her mother made her see sense. Furthermore, the actress revealed how her winning moment gown was made from the cloth from the Sarojini market. Also Read – Sushmita Sen’s daughters sing Christmas carols and Rohman Shawl turns guitarist – watch video

“We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions. My mother said, ‘So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.’ So we went to shop at Sarojini Nagar market (a flea market in Delhi). Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, ‘This will come on TV, so do a good job.’ He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric,” She could be heard saying in the video.

