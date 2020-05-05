Did You Know These 11 Amusing Facts About National Crush ‘Kartik Aaryan’?

The very first thing that comes to mind when you hear Kartik Aaryan is his monologue from the movie ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama.’ Well, no one can ever forget that scene as everyone can possibly relate to it. It’s been a while he is in B’town and has impressed us with his incredible performances.

Being an outsider in Bollywood, Kartik has made it big all by himself. Today Kartik has come a long way to list himself in one of the leading actors of Bollywood. With his million-dollar smile, he has made a lasting impact on the audience.

Now let’s take a look at some lesser known facts about Kartik Aaryan.

1- His family wanted him to become a doctor, but due to financial problems they couldn’t afford to pay his fees for medical college. He has completed his B-Tech in Biotechnology

2- Kartik’s life may seem smooth, but the actor has his days of struggle as well. Not just endless auditions but he used to stay with 12 roommates who also wanted to become actors, and earned money by cooking for them.

3- After Kartik shifted to Mumbai, he was in a serious relationship but his girlfriend dumped him as he chose acting as a career.

4- He wishes to own his dream car Lamborghini.

5- During his free time, he loves to write stories and poems. He also wishes to direct a movie one day.

6- He doesn’t drink or smoke and is a pure vegetarian.

7- He plays football and table tennis really well.

8- The day he signed the contract for Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), he met with a terrible accident while returning home. His auto flipped and he injured his leg very badly due to which the film got delayed for a few months.

9- The secret crush of our crush is Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence.

10- If you find the whole story of a kid going missing in Kumbh Melas and crowded places quite unreal, ask Kartik Aaryan about it and he’ll tell you. He was lost in Karol Bagh market in Delhi when he was 4 years old. His parents found him after four hours with the help of the police.

11. Kartik actually made a record of shooting the lengthiest monologue from the Movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In the second part of the same movie it took him 6 days the monologue which was 12 min long.

Source