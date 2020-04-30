Did You Know? These 11 Bollywood Actors are Trained in Marital Arts

We all love action packed movies. Mostly a body double is used for the action sequences in the movies. But some actors prefer to do their action sequences themselves. They are able to pull off these action sequences with ease because of a reason. While some of the action sequences doesn’t require any training, but for some its necessary.

Have a look at 11 fit and fine Bollywood celebs who are tough as a brick, along with their fine acting skills.

Tiger Shroff

We have seen Tiger doing a lot of action sequences in movies. Since childhood, he has been trained in gymnastics and martial arts.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar is trained in Muay Thai, a martial art form of Thailand during his stint in Bangkok. He encourages youngsters to learn martial arts for fitness and safety.

John Abraham

While taking up ‘Race 2’, John was asked to train in MMA (mixed martial arts) for a sequence of ‘cage fighting’ in the movie. Not that John needs much training, but because it was a specialized skill, he had to undergo it!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone received Jiu Jitsu training- a Japanese martial art and a method of close combat, for the film Chandni Chowk To China.

Vidyut Jamwaal







Vidyut Jammwal is a practitioner of ‘Kalaripayattu’ – a martial art form from Kerala. The form includes strike, kicks, grappling, preset forms, weaponry and healing methods. He has been learning martial arts since he was 4.

Shilpa Shetty

Who doesn’t know that one of the fittest Bollywood divas is an avid yoga practitioner? But what we don’t know is that she also holds a black belt in Karate.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya learned karate for her blockbuster flick ‘Robot’. Imagine the most beautiful woman in the world kicking some serious butt in her karate gear! She was taught by her teacher ‘Karate’ Ramesh, who runs the Japan Shito-Ryu karate school in India.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is trained in South Indian martial arts form of Kalaripayattu. She also went through an extensive training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to shoot action sequences for film Race 3.

Randeep Hooda

If we’re talking about good bod’s and fitter people, we can’t leave Mr. Hooda behind, can we? The actor is quite the sportsman and also co-owns the Super Fighter League (SFL) team- Haryana Sultans. The actor trained the Mumbai fire-fighters in MMA (mixed martial arts).

Urvashi Rautela

National level basketball player, Urvashi is trained in Taekwondo and other forms of martial arts.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka had to undergo some serious martial arts training for her film Drona. They had Gatka experts flown to Mumbai to teach the lady how to fight. This is a style of stick fighting developed by the Sikhs of the Punjab region.

Source