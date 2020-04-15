Did You Remember Viral ‘Snapchat Baby Filter’, Here are the Best Results Tested on Celebs

It’s no secret that Snapchat filters are loved by everyone. It has blessed us with several different ways in which we can change the way we look. From puppy filters to face swap filters, we’re obsessed by Snapchat filters.

Last year Snapchat has broken the internet with the new gender swapping filter and baby filter. People were putting the Snapchat baby filter on celebrities and sharing the results on social media and we cannot stop laughing. Have a look:

Source