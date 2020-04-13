Diddy forced to clarify ‘you’re allowed to twerk on Easter’ after interrupting Lizzo’s dance

The “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” took an awkward turn on Sunday when Diddy shut down Lizzo’s twerking, causing uproar from her fans.

Diddy was hosting the Instagram Live event in order to raise money for healthcare workers in underserved areas, ET reports, but interrupted Lizzo’s dance by rushing into the frame to say “it’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little more family friendly!” Lizzo looked embarrassed and apologized profusely.

Later, when model Draya Michele twerked during the dance-a-thon, Diddy praised it as “one of the top performances,” prompting audiences to point out the discrepancy. Diddy later clarified in a statement that stopping Lizzo had nothing at all to do with her moves. “She’s one of the best twerkers in the world” he said, confirming definitively that “you’re allowed to twerk on Easter.”

Diddy went on to explain “there was a lot of cursing in the [song was playing during Lizzo’s dance]. And I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that’s why I stopped the record.” Watch at ET, here.

