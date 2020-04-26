Diego Costa reopens feud with ‘suspicious’ former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Diego Costa has yet again taken another swipe at his former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The pair fell out at Stamford Bridge which resulted in the now Atletico Madrid forward being tossed out of the club.

‘[Conte and I] had problems off the pitch, but I think he is a really good manager,’ Costa told ESPN.

‘I have no hard feelings towards Conte, but to be a top, top manager, he needs to change the human side of his management.

‘He is very suspicious. At a team like, say, Real Madrid, he would never last a season.’

After helping Chelsea to the Premier League title by scoring 20 goals in manager Conte’s first season at the club, Costa disappeared to Brazil and was 5,000 miles from Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Costa’s summer began with a text message from Conte, informing him his Chelsea career was over.

He accused Chelsea of treating him ‘like a criminal’ and refused to rule out legal action when Sportsmail spoke to him in Brazil.

He said he would always keep Conte’s text message on his phone and claimed the Chelsea manager ‘lacked charisma’.

Costa also accused Conte of blocking his contract negotiations in January 2017.

The striker said he has been fined several weeks’ wages as he defied demands to return to train with the reserves.

Earlier in the campaign, Costa had a bust-up in training with Conte as the forward wanted to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian who were offering large sums of cash.

Costa has scored twice in 19 appearances this season having struggled with a herniated disc

The 31-year-old scored 52 goals across three Premier League campaigns at Stamford Bridge and was a part of two title-winning squads but by the end was allegedly deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian.

Speaking in 2018 to Spanish outlet Marca, Costa explained his version of events.

The striker said: ‘It was a very bad moment but it wasn’t my fault. People said things, but time puts everything in its place.

‘Look where the coach is, look at Conte. I was wrong going to Chelsea because of their way of dealing with things.

‘Cholo [Diego Simeone] is a direct coach, and when he doesn’t love you, it’s clear and he facilitates it. At Chelsea it was the opposite.’

Conte’s Inter Milan are nine points off leaders Juventus in Serie A with the league suspended

He agreed a move back to Atletico in September 2017 but could not play for them until January because of the club’s embargo on registering new players.

In the current season that is yet to finish due to the coronavirus pandemic, Costa has scored twice in 19 appearances having struggled with a herniated disc.

Whilst Conte’s Inter Milan are nine points off leaders Juventus in Serie A with the league also suspended.