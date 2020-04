Diego Maradona hopes for ‘hand of God’ to end pandemic

The former Argentine playmaker, who now manages Primera Division side Gimnasia, has seen his club avoid relegation after the season was called off on Tuesday.

It’s a decision that, according to Maradona, “many say is a new ‘hand of God,'” though the 59-year-old dismissed such comparisons.

“Today, I ask that ‘hand’ to end this pandemic so the people can live their lives again, healthy and happy,” Maradona told Argentina newspaper Clarin , referring to the infamous goal he scored with his hand against England at the 1986 World Cup.

“Hopefully, it is understood that what is coming we have to face together for the good of Argentine football,” he said. “No one is Rambo to win this war, because even Rambo loses against this (virus).”