Different homecoming for Dancing with the Star’s Lily Cornish

coronavirus,

Like many returning from the mainland, Launceston dancing star Lily Cornish was required to isolate in a hotel for two weeks due to coronavirus. The two-time Dancing with the Stars contestant said even when flying over Tasmania, she knew this homecoming would be vastly different. “Gazing out the window as I flew over my home state knowing how close I was now to my family and friends, yet also knowing all these people were still two weeks away was disheartening to say the least,” she said. Upon arrival at Launceston Airport, Ms Cornish entered a line on the tarmac to a quarantine station where she and boyfriend Jock White would be told which hotel they would being taken to. They were transported by bus to the Best Western Plus in Launceston, Ms Cornish said her family were not far behind having followed the pair from the airport. “Seeing the ones you love the most in the world on the other side of the window or fence and not being able to run into their arms was a different experience for me, and I’m sure others have been experiencing the same,” she said. This is the second time Ms Cornish has been in hotel quarantine, having undergone it in Melbourne with Dancing with the Stars dancing partner Christian Wilkins after his father Richard Wilkins tested positive to COVID-19. “I am just grateful this time I have a view of the city of Launceston rather than a skyscraper next door,” she said. “Some days are simply bad ones … I feel claustrophobic … I can’t concentrate on even a book or a film … things that I’ve never worried about in my life become major issues. “I am so fortunate though to have an amazing support network to get me through those days and not only that, the Red Cross has checked in regularly offering their services.” Between learning Spanish and yoga, Ms Cornish plays cards with Jock when he’s not studying. “I must say though on exam days I’m sent to the bathroom where I sit on my phone until he’s done … these days aren’t my favourites,” Ms Cornish said. “Everyday my mum comes and sits, even in the freezing cold, as my little brothers ride their bikes around the empty carpark entertaining me.” Being a dancer, Ms Cornish said being confined to a small space was unmotivating for keeping active. “If I had to isolate on my own without Jock I don’t think I would have been as active as I have,” she said. “Some nights I attempt to do a dance class via Zoom but with the limited space I think mine and Jock’s freestyle dancing around the room may be more successful.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/280db032-54e2-409c-945d-d07f8e61d753.JPG/r0_193_6000_3583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg