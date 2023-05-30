DigiKey Receives Finance & Commerce Top Projects Award for Product Distribution Center Expansion

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has been awarded the prestigious Top Projects Award from Finance & Commerce for its Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe). The award recognizes achievements in the construction industry and community that were completed in Minnesota in 2022.

“This award is an important recognition of the talent and teamwork that went into designing, building and operating DigiKey’s new Product Distribution Center expansion,” said Chris Lauer, vice president, order fulfillment at DigiKey. “The new facility highlights our commitment as a company to the highest levels of customer service and innovation, and our continued investment in our local community and the state of Minnesota.”

In 2022, DigiKey opened the 2.2 million square foot PDCe, one of the largest warehouses in North America, to scale capacity to keep up with skyrocketing ecommerce demand. The PDCe was designed with growth in mind, allowing plenty of room to expand as order volume continues to rise, as well as increasing the number of new products offered, and stored in the facility, for customers’ design and manufacturing needs.

There are over 27 miles of automated conveyor belt in the new facility, and an average product order will travel more than 3,200 feet inside the building. At 70 feet high and four levels, the facility also includes over 50,000 sprinkler heads and 1,925 tons of cooling, lighting, cabling and software to run the entire system. It also has its own storm sewer and run-off ponds so as not to contribute to any flooding or storage concerns in the community.

The project included a skyway called “the Skybridge” to connect the existing headquarters building with the new PDCe, which spans 328 feet across Barzen Avenue. The new and old systems are connected via a conveyor that crosses the Skybridge. The interfacility connection allows DigiKey to efficiently transport products from the old warehouse to the new warehouse.

The PDCe was designed by Minnesota-based Widseth. McShane Construction served as general contractor on the project, and more than 80 subcontractors were hired to help complete the job. KNAPP, a leader in warehouse logistics and automation, partnered with DigiKey on the internal automation and operational equipment.

“Finance & Commerce Top Projects represent the best of the region’s build environment honoring the best building and construction projects in Minnesota,” said Bill Gaier, publisher of Finance & Commerce. “Every year, the projects seem to increase the creativity, level of difficulty and innovative construction technique. We are proud to honor each of these winners.”

The Top Projects award recognizes the developers, designers, builders and financiers who are quite literally building our community. Finance & Commerce Top Projects is a yearly look back at the excellent work that’s happened in the previous year and marvel at how these plans and projects remade the landmarks of the past or established the landmarks of the future. Projects are judged for their degree of difficulty, creativity in design, innovative construction techniques, cooperation among contractors and management, and sustainability efforts.

For more information on DigiKey, visit www.digikey.com. Visit www.finance-commerce.com/top-projects/ for additional information about the Finance & Commerce Top Projects Awards.

About Finance & Commerce

For 134 years, Finance & Commerce has delivered economic development, commercial real estate and construction industry news to Minnesota’s regional business leaders, developers and housing and community advocates. We provide the business community with in-depth analysis in our Beyond the Skyline podcast, host thought leadership programs that provide industry insight on topics ranging from clean energy to affordable housing and offer the region’s only Development Trackers of real estate, apartment, and hotel development. Our award programs center on the region’s construction and real estate business, bringing together the entire development community, and our Top Projects program is one of the area’s largest events celebrating women in the industry.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digikey-receives-finance–commerce-top-projects-award-for-product-distribution-center-expansion-301837347.html

SOURCE DigiKey

