Digital Economy: How to be Part of NITDA’s Scholarship Program – TechEconomy

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Coursera, is offering scholarships to support the creation of 1 million jobs in the digital economy.

This initiative aims to enhance individuals’ capacity by equipping them with the skills required for digital employment opportunities.

Through these scholarships, Nigerian citizens have the opportunity to obtain professional certifications from renowned multinational tech companies such as Meta, Google, and IBM, as well as prestigious US universities.

To participate, applicants need to select one certification program from both Category A and Category B.

Category A, known as the “IT Career Pathway: consists of 19 professional certification programs that are designed to jumpstart a successful IT career. Each program comprises a series of interconnected courses that focus on providing comprehensive knowledge and practical skills necessary for employment in the IT industry.

Upon completing each course, participants will receive a certificate of completion. However, the professional certification will be awarded upon successfully finishing all the required courses within the program.

Category B, referred to as the “Complementary Skills Pathway: offers four certification programs that complement IT career skills. These programs aim to enhance individuals’ proficiency in utilizing digital productivity tools, foster an entrepreneurial mindset, and develop freelancing skills.

By participating in Category B programs, individuals can sharpen their expertise in digital productivity, entrepreneurship, and freelancing, which will complement their IT career skills.

Application closing date: The call for application starts on Wednesday, 31st May 2023, and is to close on Wednesday 14th June 2023.

Training date: The Cohort 2 training starts on Monday, 19th June 2023 for 6 months.

How to apply:

Interested applicants that wants to gain opportunity to skills that can give you access to global jobs should apply via this link.

Coursera is a global digital learning platform that has affiliation with many Ivy League universities across the world. NITDA partnered with Coursera to access licenses for its citizens through the paid partnership on the “coursera for Government initiative.







