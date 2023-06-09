Digital immune system Market to reach $57 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 13.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in concerns about cyberattacks and loT and BYOD trends, drives the growth of the global digital immune system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Digital Immune System Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Security Type (Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Internet of Things (IoT) Security, and Others), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, Government, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032″ According to the report, the global generated $16.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $ 57 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Rise in concerns about cyberattacks and loT and BYOD trends impact the growth of the digital immune system market. Moreover, the market growth is affected by lack of understanding among consumers regarding security. In addition, increase in use of mobile platforms and applications and rise in threat of phishing and malware among businesses influence the market growth. However, each of these factors is expected to have a definite impact on the growth of the global digital immune system market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/77795

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $16,825.49 Million Market Size in 2032 $57,021.83 Million CAGR 13.3 % No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Security Type, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in concerns about cyberattacks loT and BYOD trends Opportunities Rise in use of mobile platforms and applications Increase in threat of phishing and malware among businesses Restraints Lack of understanding among consumer

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community as well as economy.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the development of the digital immune system market as the use of smartphones, linked devices, and e-commerce all present lucrative potential for security provider.

Throughout 2020, COVID has caused crises in the social, economic, and energy sectors as well as in the medical community. On many facets of society, this crisis had several direct and indirect repercussions.

To monitor and contain the virus, the digital and artificial intelligence industries can be a valuable professional resource as the recent advancements in artificial intelligence have significantly enhanced COVID-19 screening, diagnoses, and prediction.

Procure Complete Report (315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-immune-system-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to rule the market-

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global digital immune system market revenue. The adoption of these solutions is further aided by the automated capabilities and improved visibility that digital immune technologies provide for identifying and thwarting threats. However, the services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, owing to more effectively detecting, investigating, and responding to cyberattacks. In addition, these services enhance the use of software programs, maximize the cost of an existing installation by optimizing it, and reduce deployment costs & risks, all of which contribute to the growth of the market.

The on-premise segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting around one-third of the global digital immune system market revenue. The on-premises segment refers to a component of a digital immune system that is installed and operates locally within an organization’s network infrastructure. It offers a number of benefits such as greater control and customization over the system, enhanced security and compliance, and the ability to identify potential threats or security breaches. However, the cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to provide a range of security services such as firewall protection, threat intelligence, and malware detection. These services are offered by third-party providers who specialize in cybersecurity, and they can be easily integrated into an organization’s existing network infrastructure.

The network security segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By security type, the network security segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting around two-third of the global digital immune system market revenue. The network security segment is significant as it helps to prevent unauthorized access to an organization’s network. It works by analyzing incoming and outgoing network traffic and blocking any suspicious activity. However, the cloud security segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to rapidly deploy and scale their IT infrastructure as needed.

The IT and telecom segment to dominate by 2032

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for nearly two-fifth of the global digital immune system market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to operate in a highly competitive industry that necessitates bringing cutting-edge products to market more quickly while maintaining reliable service models while lowering cost and complexity. However, the education segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to early detection that use behavioral analytics to alert unusual behavior is growing, which significantly promotes market expansion.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global Digital immune system market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to growing awareness among organizations in this region about data security and compliance with the most recent rules established by the governments of these nations. However, the Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing severity of these attacks and strict government regulations, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific digital immune system market will grow at a notable pace.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/77795

Leading Market Players-

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco System, Inc.

Mcafee, LLC

Fireeye, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc

Hcl Technologies Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Broadcom

The report analyzes these key players in the global digital immune system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Digital Asset Management Market Expected to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2032

Digital Map Market Expected to Reach $89.1 Billion by 2032

IoT Monetization Market Expected to Reach $25096.4 Billion by 2032

AI Text Generator Market Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-immune-system-market-to-reach-57-billion-globally-by-2032-at-13-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301846953.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

