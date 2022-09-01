Digital Marketing Courses Market – Focus on Improving the Productivity as well as Efficiency of an Organization to Comprise 34% of Global Market Demand in Europe

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 1.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 11.67%. The increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing is notably driving the digital marketing courses market growth, although factors such as advent of open-source materials and courses may impede market growth. Technavio categorizes the global digital marketing courses market as a part of the global education market (also referred to as the global education services market). The parent, global education market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

Increasing demand from emerging countries is one of the key digital marketing courses market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Companies in emerging countries are opting for digital marketing courses for their employees to generate higher ROI from their marketing campaigns. Moreover, the popularity of eLearning in these countries has enabled eLearning solution providers to have a sizable customer base. In addition, many manufacturing and service-based MNCs have increased their presence in APAC and MEA by expanding their reach into India, the UAE, and China. The expansion of the corporate sector in these countries has also driven the need for employees and prospective candidates to acquire skills and qualifications in the field of digital marketing. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

and Courses

Academic Courses



Certification Courses

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

ClickMinded LLC

Coursera Inc.

Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

HubSpot Inc.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Meta Platforms Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Rainmaker Digital LLC

Reliablesoft.Net

Retyp LLC

SEMrush Inc.

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The Digital Sandbox

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

The digital marketing courses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing to compete in the market.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital marketing courses market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Courses



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Courses – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Courses – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Courses



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Courses

5.3 Academic courses – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Academic courses – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Academic courses – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Academic courses – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Academic courses – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Certification courses – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Certification courses – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Certification courses – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Certification courses – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Certification courses – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Courses ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 90: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. – Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. – Segment focus

10.6 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 103: Coursera Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 104: Coursera Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 105: Coursera Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 106: Coursera Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Coursera Inc. – Segment focus

10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 109: Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. – Key offerings

10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 112: Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Exhibit 114: Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Overview



Exhibit 115: Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Key offerings

10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 117: Meta Platforms Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 118: Meta Platforms Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 119: Meta Platforms Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 120: Meta Platforms Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Meta Platforms Inc. – Segment focus

10.11 NIIT Ltd.

Exhibit 122: NIIT Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 123: NIIT Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 124: NIIT Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 125: NIIT Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 126: NIIT Ltd. – Segment focus

10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 128: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

