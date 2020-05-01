Digital ready, set, go for small businesses

news, local-news,

Seemingly overnight, having a website, social media presence or an e-newsletter became the deciding factors for survival for Tasmanian small businesses. Concerningly, over half of small businesses across Australia report lacking an online presence. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania In a COVID-19 climate, the implications include the abrupt stopping of revenue streams when physical front doors close. To date, many business owners have opted out of, or postponed, joining the digital marketplace. Largely due to long-held myths and misconceptions about getting online. Unfortunately, these misplaced mental roadblocks have resulted in devastating bottom-line implications for businesses trying to operate during COVID-19 trading restrictions. Tasmanian small businesses who are not already online have a challenge ahead. There is a strong appetite in the community for shopping and supporting local. But that can only benefit businesses if customers are provided with a channel through which to purchase. As a former small business owner, and now entrepreneurship educator and researcher, I recognise the importance of digital channels. In decades past, when I was first getting my business online, creating a website required technical coding skills. It could take months to enable e-commerce capability. This is no longer the case. Luckily, today, decent looking e-commerce enabled website can be up and running within a few hours by using one of the many website builder tools available online. The cost is also lower than ever. A domain name might cost you around ten dollars. A ‘do it yourself’, ‘drop and drag’ website template and hosting package shouldn’t cost you more than $50 a month. For business owners going online for the first time, my advice is to scale back your expectations as to the look and functionality your website needs to achieve. A one-page website advising your customers how they can contact you and how they can purchase from you will get you started. You could also consider using Facebook or Instagram rather than a standalone website which will likely make it easier for your customers to find you online if they are searching for local businesses. There’s a saying in entrepreneurship circles: If you’re proud of the first version of your digital product, you’ve spent too long developing it before launching. The accepted advice is just to get something up and running. A great example of this is how Launceston’s Harvest Market transitioned from its physical marketplace to an online store. Not said with criticism, but with praise, the website Harvest Market first launched was relatively basic compared to established online brands. Pictures were missing, descriptions of goods were sparse. But it worked! And this was all it needed to do. It just needed to provide a channel through which their existing loyal customer base could purchase goods online. As our weeks in lockdown persist, the website continues to grow and mature as does the knowledge of customers, their buying habits, and demand for their products. All these learnings can be fed forward for website improvements in the future, but they didn’t need to exist from day one. Business owners should be mindful that taking your business online is not a static event. Expect to update and improve your digital presence over time. Take time to see how your customers interact with you online and refine what you’re doing based on their actions. Support services are available from the Tasmanian Government, such as Digital Ready for Business. Another example of digital readiness being the saving grace for continuing trade is seen in Quadrant Mall retailer Hope and Me. Having updated its online store only weeks before face-to-face trading was required to halt, the business has experienced a steady stream of online orders to combat the lack of foot trade. Post COVID-19, the resource investment business owners take in moving their business online represents a potentially enduring revenue stream which can sit alongside physical sales once doors reopen. With lockdown measures in place for the foreseeable future, it is more important than ever for businesses to have an online presence. Going online is no longer an option. It is essential.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/7810435e-a822-432e-a920-6acd181c6b11.JPG/r0_25_759_454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg