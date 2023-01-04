Digital Realty appoints Serene Nah as Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced the appointment of Serene Nah as Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific. Serene will lead Digital Realty’s Asia Pacific team to continue to broaden the reach of its global data center platform and deliver the value of PlatformDIGITAL™, the world’s largest meeting place for companies, technologies and data, to the region.

Serene brings extensive experience in pan-Asia infrastructure real estate and technology investment to Digital Realty. She joins Digital Realty from Kerry Properties, where she was Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer in charge of finance, corporate development, strategy, and operations. Prior to that role, she was Head of Portfolio Management in Asia for Silverlake Partners, a global technology private equity firm. Serene honed her skills in finance, mergers and acquisitions and business transformation in various roles with General Electric over 10 years. Her last role at GE was CFO of GE Capital Greater China.

“I am delighted to have Serene on board. Her breadth of financial advisory experience and knowledge across real estate and technology industries will greatly augment our capabilities in the region as we continue to grow and provide the global platform that is the bedrock of our customers’ digital initiatives globally,” said Digital Realty President & Chief Executive Officer, Andy Power.

Serene Nah added, “It is an exciting time to join Digital Realty’s team in what is set to become the largest data center region in the world. I join a global industry leader that provides the world’s largest trusted digital space for businesses to collaborate. I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and team to drive growth and broaden our offerings to support the emerging needs of the Asia Pacific region and enable the world’s continued digital transformation.”

Serene graduated from The Nanyang Technological University Singapore with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and has an executive MBA from Kellogg-HKUST. She will be based in Singapore.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents.

