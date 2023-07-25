Digital Shovel, the Industry Leading Manufacturer of Turnkey, Mobile Crypto Mining Containers, Announces the Launch of its Latest Revolutionary Product, the 'NanoPOD'

The NanoPOD, which is Designed to be a Low Energy, High Security Solution for Small to Medium Miners, will be Unveiled at the Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Shovel , the industry leading manufacturer of turnkey, mobile crypto mining containers, today announced the launch of their new solution for small to medium mining operations, the NanoPOD. The revolutionary new NanoPOD has the smallest footprint of any Digital Shovel product to date, being small enough to fit through a 7-foot tall door and taking up no more space than 2 standard skid spaces in a tractor trailer. Just like its larger counterparts, the m300 and and i300 MiniPods, the NanoPOD provides rugged and easy to deploy, all-in-one solution that can operate both indoors and outdoors.

“Our mission at Digital Shovel is to help businesses scale crypto-mining operations with turn-key mobile units,” said CEO, Scot Johnson. “With the launch of the NanoPOD we’re bringing a new low cost entry point, and high security offering to help small to medium miners, and we couldn’t be more excited to share that with the mining community here at Mining Disrupt in Miami.”

The new NanoPOD product specs include:

Power Options: Single phase 220-240v and three phase 415-380v and 220-240v

Single phase 220-240v and three phase 415-380v and 220-240v Miner Capacity: Up to 120 kW capacity. 28-Bitmain S19 Miners. 36 Whatsminers.

Up to 120 kW capacity. 28-Bitmain S19 Miners. 36 Whatsminers. Smart PDUs:

Individual circuit wattage monitoring



Remove manual & auto switching of each circuit



Atmospheric monitoring system



Heat Vectoring management system



Automated fan control

Ventilation and Filtration:

Six awning based intakes with 6-24″ x 24″ x 4″



6 x 2100 CFM blower fans



Heat vectoring systems for optional heat recycling



Hot air recirculation blower

Additionally, the NanoPOD was designed with high heat recycling in mind, so blower fans can be partially ducted towards a building or greenhouse that requires heat, while the others can be directed outdoors or another location. The remote thermostat will allow users to monitor the building’s temperature, and once the desired temperature is reached it can automatically reroute that heat.

As with all Digital Shovel products, the NanoPOD is built to make life easier. It can be shipped in pieces for even lower shipping costs and assembled by just two people and a standard socket set.

