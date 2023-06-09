Digital Signage Market size to grow by USD 8,113.34 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the high growth of retail space – Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The digital signage market size is set to grow by USD 8,113.34 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.04%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – View Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Signage Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The digital signage market is segmented by:

Application

Retail



QSR And Restaurants



Education



Healthcare



Others

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the retail segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. When compared to traditional printed signage, digital signage offers numerous advantages, as it facilitates customer interaction, offers accurate and centralized control capability, and provides superior design capability. Retailers can deploy digital signage in window displays to attract customers by providing information about discount updates and offers regarding store products. Hence, as retailers focus on establishing more retail stores, the usage of digital signage will increase.

Digital Signage Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the digital signage market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., AT and T Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daktronics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., YFY Inc., BrightSign LLC, Cayin Technology Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology Inc., Leyard Group, Omnivex Corp., Rokk3r, Scala, and Panasonic Holdings Corp..

Vendor Offerings

3M Co. – The company offers digital signage products and services such as 3M Digital Signage.

The company offers digital signage products and services such as Digital Signage. AT and T Inc. – The company offers digital signage products and services such as Display Solutions.

The company offers digital signage products and services such as Display Solutions. AU Optronics Corp. – The company offers digital signage products and services such as high-quality displays.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Digital Signage Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high growth of retail space notably drives the market growth. This growth can be attributed to a rise in demand for consumer goods, promoting the retailers to expand their market presence. Furthermore, urbanization, growing household incomes, and the rise in demand for quality products and experiences all lead to high growth in the retail industry. Additionally, with the expanding retail space, the adoption of digital signage will rise. Hence, such factors drive the market growth for digital signage during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The growing e-commerce market is the major challenge that may hinder the global digital signage market growth. The emergence of numerous e-commerce retailers over the past few years was led by the strong growth of the e-commerce industry. A few online retailers have grown into huge organizations and these online portals have reduced the dependence of consumers on retail stores because they deliver the products directly to the customers. Hence, a reduction in retail stores due to growth in the e-commerce market could lead to lower demand for digital signage equipment.

Digital Signage Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital signage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital signage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital signage market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signage market vendors

Digital Signage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,113.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.36 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AT and T Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daktronics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., YFY Inc., BrightSign LLC, Cayin Technology Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology Inc., Leyard Group, Omnivex Corp., Rokk3r, Scala, and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital signage market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital signage market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 QSR and restaurants – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on QSR and restaurants – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on QSR and restaurants – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on QSR and restaurants – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on QSR and restaurants – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Education – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Education – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Education – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Education – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Education – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 127: 3M Co. – Overview

Co. – Overview

Exhibit 128: 3M Co. – Business segments

Co. – Business segments

Exhibit 129: 3M Co. – Key news

Co. – Key news

Exhibit 130: 3M Co. – Key offerings

Co. – Key offerings

Exhibit 131: 3M Co. – Segment focus

12.4 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 132: AT and T Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 133: AT and T Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 134: AT and T Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 135: AT and T Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 136: AT and T Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 AU Optronics Corp.

Exhibit 137: AU Optronics Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 138: AU Optronics Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 139: AU Optronics Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 140: AU Optronics Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 141: AU Optronics Corp. – Segment focus

12.6 BrightSign LLC

Exhibit 142: BrightSign LLC – Overview



Exhibit 143: BrightSign LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 144: BrightSign LLC – Key offerings

12.7 Cayin Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Cayin Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 146: Cayin Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Cayin Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 148: Cisco Systems Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 149: Cisco Systems Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 150: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 151: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Cisco Systems Inc. – Segment focus

12.9 Daktronics Inc.

Exhibit 153: Daktronics Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 154: Daktronics Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 155: Daktronics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 156: Daktronics Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Daktronics Inc. – Segment focus

12.10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 159: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.11 HP Inc.

Exhibit 161: HP Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 162: HP Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 163: HP Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 164: HP Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 165: HP Inc. – Segment focus

12.12 LG Corp.

Exhibit 166: LG Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 167: LG Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 168: LG Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 169: LG Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 171: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 172: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 173: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Segment focus

12.14 Rokk3r

Exhibit 175: Rokk3r – Overview



Exhibit 176: Rokk3r – Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Rokk3r – Key offerings

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 181: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.16 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 183: Sony Group Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 184: Sony Group Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 185: Sony Group Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 186: Sony Group Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Sony Group Corp. – Segment focus

12.17 YFY Inc.

Exhibit 188: YFY Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 189: YFY Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 190: YFY Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 191: YFY Inc. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 195: Research methodology



Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 197: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations

