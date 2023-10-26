Digital signage market size to increase by USD 8.11 billion between 2022 and 2027 | The increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors is one of the factor to drive market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The digital signage market size is forecast to grow by USD 8.11 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the high growth of retail space, the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, and the high growth of digital out-of-home (DOOH) signage. However, the growing e-commerce industry will hinder market growth. APAC will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market’s growth is driven by the rising demand for digital signage for marketing and branding purposes. The increase in digital advertising spending is another factor driving the digital signage market growth in APAC. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Company Profiles
The digital signage market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Daktronics Inc. – The company offers digital signage products and services such as SMP 2200 Compact 4k UHD Digital Signage Player.
- HP Inc. – The company offers digital signage products and services such as LED Billboard.
- Intel Corp. – The company offers digital signage products and services such as Sharp LCD Monitors.
- LG Corp. – The company offers digital signage products and services such as Displays, players, and accessories.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market is segmented into retail, QSR and restaurants, education, healthcare, and others.
- By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
What are the key data covered in this digital signage market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the digital signage market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signage market vendors.
|
Digital Signage Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 8.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.36
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., AT and T Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daktronics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., YFY Inc., BrightSign LLC, Cayin Technology Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology Inc., Leyard Group, Omnivex Corp., Rokk3r, Scala, and Panasonic Holdings Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio’s Information Technology Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global digital signage market 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital signage market 2017 – 2021 (USD million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)
- 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 QSR and restaurants – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on QSR and restaurants – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on QSR and restaurants – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on QSR and restaurants – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on QSR and restaurants – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Education – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Education – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Education – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Education – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Education – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (USD million)
7 Market Segmentation by Component
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 7.3 Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Component (USD million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component (USD million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)
- Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 125: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 127: 3M Co. – Overview
- Exhibit 128: 3M Co. – Business segments
- Exhibit 129: 3M Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 130: 3M Co. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: 3M Co. – Segment focus
- 12.4 AT and T Inc.
- Exhibit 132: AT and T Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 133: AT and T Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 134: AT and T Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 135: AT and T Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: AT and T Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.5 AU Optronics Corp.
- Exhibit 137: AU Optronics Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 138: AU Optronics Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 139: AU Optronics Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 140: AU Optronics Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: AU Optronics Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.6 BrightSign LLC
- Exhibit 142: BrightSign LLC – Overview
- Exhibit 143: BrightSign LLC – Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: BrightSign LLC – Key offerings
- 12.7 Cayin Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Cayin Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 146: Cayin Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Cayin Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Cisco Systems Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 149: Cisco Systems Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 151: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Cisco Systems Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.9 Daktronics Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Daktronics Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 154: Daktronics Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Daktronics Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 156: Daktronics Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Daktronics Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 158: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 159: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.11 HP Inc.
- Exhibit 161: HP Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 162: HP Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 163: HP Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 164: HP Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: HP Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.12 LG Corp.
- Exhibit 166: LG Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 167: LG Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 168: LG Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: LG Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 171: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 173: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.14 Rokk3r
- Exhibit 175: Rokk3r – Overview
- Exhibit 176: Rokk3r – Product / Service
- Exhibit 177: Rokk3r – Key offerings
- 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Business segments
- Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 181: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 182: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Segment focus
- 12.16 Sony Group Corp.
- Exhibit 183: Sony Group Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 184: Sony Group Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 185: Sony Group Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 186: Sony Group Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 187: Sony Group Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.17 YFY Inc.
- Exhibit 188: YFY Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 189: YFY Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 190: YFY Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 191: YFY Inc. – Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 195: Research methodology
- Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 197: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations
