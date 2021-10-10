Digital Transformation: Edo State to sign agreement with Zinox on ICT tools deployment

The Edo State Government and the Zinox Group, Nigeria’s leading tech conglomerate, will on Monday, October 11, 2021 sign an agreement for the supply of Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools to deepen reforms in the state’s civil and public service, TechEconomy.ng can report.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management, Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, said the state government is working with Zinox as a technology partner to boost the capacity of the public and civil service through the deployment of digital tools.

She said the government will sign a deal with Zinox on Monday, October 11, 2021, for the supply of ICT tools, adding that the “agreement will kick start a long-lasting process to digitize government processes. The agreement is also an expression of the Edo State Government’s desire to support indigenous businesses and grow Nigeria’s GDP.”

Ajose-Adeogun said the deployment of these ICT tools will support the Edo State Government Civil and Public Service Transformation programme.

Also speaking on the strategic agreement, Kelechi Eze-Okonta, managing director, Zinox, who described Edo State as a potential tech haven, affirmed the partnership with the state government as one that would ultimately transform its fortunes, making it a shining example for other states to emulate.

“The undoubted power of technology in growing the wealth of nations and sub-national entities, while also boosting efficiency and reducing wastage, cannot be over-emphasized.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Edo State Government and working with this forward-thinking administration to empower public/civil servants and other beneficiaries, by ushering them into the digital ecosystem with the right tools,” she enthused.

A novel initiative, the synergy between the Edo State Government and Zinox will also aid indigenous business owners in Edo State leverage on the partnership in acquiring cutting-edge digital tools for their business needs.

