Digitization: Anambra State Fire Service Embraces Transformation Agenda – TechEconomy







Advertisements

Advertisements







As part of its mandate to advance Governor Soludo’s vision of ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’, the State ICT Agency team on Monday, successfully set up desktop computer allocated to the Anambra State Fire Service.

The Computer is to facilitate the digitization of processes at Anambra State Fire Service, which is yet another state government agency, benefiting from the Solution Laptop distribution exercise.

The digitization is expected to guarantee more efficient operations, as firemen will be able to access real-time data about fires, so as to respond timeously and effectively.

The setting-up process

It will also improve safety and security as firefighters will be able to track their location and communicate with each other better.

The digitization effort overall, will make for better coordination and decision-making, assisting firemen use data generated, processed and stored with the aid of the equipment, to identify areas at high risk of fire and develop prevention and response strategies.

Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), the MD/CEO, Anambra State ICT Agency, on the development, said the agency is incredibly thankful to Mr. Governor for his visionary and innovative leadership, evident in the support to his agency to effectively carry out its mandate.

In his words;

“Mr Governor’s commitment to modernizing government services leveraging technology is making a difference in the way government had hitherto been run across the country.

”For us at the ICT Agency, the task is simply- to creatively and innovatively drive this laudable agenda of Mr Governor, towards deepening technology penetration in all sectors of the state economy.

”This is a task we cannot fail at!”







Advertisements







Advertisements







