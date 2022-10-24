Digitization: WAEC Launches Digital Certificate Platform

The Nigerian office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has launched its digital certificate platform for candidates to generate certificates online and to recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates.

This was said by Patrick Areghan, Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, during the official introduction of the platform for digital certificates recently in Lagos.

Speaking to reporters and other attendees at the ceremony, Areghan noted that starting in December 2022, WASSCE certificates would be accessible on a digital platform that could be accessed by mobile or web-based devices.

“We are extremely convinced that this ground-breaking digital certificate platform will revolutionize how people interact with the WAEC certificate and significantly increase the mobility of our gifted children as they advance in life, all over the world,” he said.

“The digital certificate platform, which is currently available to those who have taken the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as far back as 1999 till date, will enable over 30 million certificate holders to access and share the original copies of their certificates from anywhere in the world. Those of 1970 – 1998 will be attended to shortly.

“Gentlemen of the media, I am glad to also announce that effective from December 2022, certificates for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 will be available on the digital platform, and subsequently, from next year, 2023 candidates will no longer have to wait for months before getting access to their certificates as they will be available on the digital platform immediately after the results are released.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform is available via www.waec.org.The application can be accessed on mobile and web platforms.

“What we have done today is in line with the WAEC mission of being Africa’s (and indeed the whole world’s) foremost examining body. It is also a deliberate attempt to maintain and promote its core value of excellence.” Mr. Areghan explained.

