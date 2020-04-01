Dilip Kumar pens poem urging people to stay indoors, fight Covid-19

Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar has been meticulously doing his bit on social media to inform and educate his fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor on Wednesday shared a four-line poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He also used the hashtag “stay home, save lives”. The actor’s poem read: “Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi”

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

The 97-year-old actor in a tweet earlier has cautioned his followers and wrote: “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others”.

The actor who was recently discharged from the hospital following backache has since put himself under home quarantine.

