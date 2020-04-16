Diljit Dosanjh’s Lockdown Cooking Videos Get Major Thumbs Up from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Check it Out

During the quarantine period, celebs have been trying that hands at new things like cooking and doing the dishes. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh seems to be really enjoying making new dishes at home. The Good Newwz actor has been enthusiastically sharing videos of his dishes everyday on Instagram.

Diljit adds his won style of humour to the commentary while making those videos, which make them extremely entertaining to watch. He also makes his own modification to his recipes, according to his taste as well as the ingredients available to him.

His cooking videos got a major shout-out from chef Sanjeev Kapoor himself, who tweeted that his mother has become a big fan. “Paaji @diljitdosanjh aapki cooking videos dekh ke meri mummy ko bada mazza aa raha hai! Mainu twadey kol training lain aaona paena hai!”

Diljit was over the moon with this response, and replied, “OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain Ghost REGARDS 🙏🏾🙏🏾 P.S – Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga (sic).”

Check out their exchange here:

Diljit also spoke about it on his Instagram stories while making his paneer do pyaza recipe, saying that he is overwhelmed by all the love he is getting. He also said that he is feels like opening up a restaurant in the future.

