Dineout Vouchers with Six-Month Validity to Help Restaurants in COVID-19 Lockdown

Restaurant aggregation technology platform Dineout introduced ‘Restaurant Vouchers’ earlier today. These vouchers can be bought now, and be redeemed later when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic subsides. “While we are encouraging our diners to stay home despite financial implications on us, local restaurant businesses need our support more than ever as they face severe losses,” Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO Dineout said in a statement.

Restaurant vouchers can be purchased via Dineout on supportrestaurants.in, available in Rs 1,000 denominations that can be redeemed in the next 6 months. Dineout will transfer the funds to the restaurants at no additional charges to ensure that restaurants continue to receive the crucial cash-flow to survive these trying times, and food-lovers get discounted coupons from their favorite eateries in town. Customers can now buy these vouchers at a discounted price at over 20,000 partner restaurants.

Dineout has also started an online petition to support the National Restaurant Association Of India (NRAI) on change.org, requesting the government to help restaurants with employee unemployment pay cover, moratorium on upcoming statutory dues, delay in utility bill payments, holiday/temporary stoppage on EMI payments & interest, freezing rental dues and restoration of Input Tax Credit on GST for all restaurants.

The food industry is only one of the many that have been directly hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic globally. With India under lockdown until at least April 15, it now remains to be seen how the industry manages to cope, and if regulatory and organising bodies come forth to help out an industry under financial distress.

(With inputs from IANS)