Dining News – Lifestyle Media
-
American Social: Prior to the opening of its
Las Olas location on Monday (May 18), American Social completed a
hospital-grade disinfection and sanitization treatment meant to
protect surfaces from picking up pathogens like COVID-19. The
treatment, courtesy of National Bio-Defense in West Palm Beach, is
used by the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of
Veteran Affairs. The restaurant’s Brickell location will undergo
the same process prior to its opening on Wednesday, May 27.
-
The Restaurant People: TRP’s stable of
Broward-based restaurants began reopening Monday (May 18), starting
with Spatch Grilled
Peri-Peri Chicken at Flagler Village. Tuesday (May 19)
will see the returns of Tarpon River
Brewingand Casablanca
CafÃ©. On Wednesday (May 20), Java & Jam will
open its doors, followed on Thursday (May 21) by Yolo, S3 Sun Surf
Sand and Boatyard. As
part of the reopening festivities, TRP is offering The Restaurant
Phoenix Card to loyal guests; upon receiving the card, guests will
receive 30% off their check on the first visit, 25% off on the
second visit, 20% off on the third visit and 15% off on the fourth
visit.
-
Tap 42: The restaurantâ€™s locations in Aventura, Coral Springs, Doral
and Fort Lauderdale reopened on Monday (May 18). The Coral Gables
outpost opens on Wednesday (May 20), with the Midtown Miami
location set for May 27. Tables are 6 feet apart at all locations,
and the Tap 42 team is following all CDC and state
regulations.
-
Beach House Pompano Beach: The restaurant, which also opened
Monday (May 18) at 50% occupancy, is offering 20% off for all first
responders. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9
p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-
Hooters: The chainâ€™s new location at
Waterways Shoppes in Weston (2282 Weston Road) opens Tuesday (May
19) with to-go and delivery options. Customers can place orders at
hooterstogo.com or call
954.990.7047.
The post Dining News
appeared first on Lifestyle
Media.