Dining News – Lifestyle Media

  • American Social: Prior to the opening of its
    Las Olas location on Monday (May 18), American Social completed a
    hospital-grade disinfection and sanitization treatment meant to
    protect surfaces from picking up pathogens like COVID-19. The
    treatment, courtesy of National Bio-Defense in West Palm Beach, is
    used by the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of
    Veteran Affairs. The restaurant’s Brickell location will undergo
    the same process prior to its opening on Wednesday, May 27.
  • The Restaurant People: TRP’s stable of
    Broward-based restaurants began reopening Monday (May 18), starting
    with Spatch Grilled
    Peri-Peri Chicken     at Flagler Village. Tuesday (May 19)
    will see the returns of Tarpon River
    Brewing    and Casablanca
    CafÃ©    . On Wednesday (May 20), Java & Jam will
    open its doors, followed on Thursday (May 21) by Yolo, S3 Sun Surf
    Sand     and Boatyard. As
    part of the reopening festivities, TRP is offering The Restaurant
    Phoenix Card to loyal guests; upon receiving the card, guests will
    receive 30% off their check on the first visit, 25% off on the
    second visit, 20% off on the third visit and 15% off on the fourth
    visit.
  • Tap 42: The restaurantâ€™s locations in Aventura, Coral Springs, Doral
    and Fort Lauderdale reopened on Monday (May 18). The Coral Gables
    outpost opens on Wednesday (May 20), with the Midtown Miami
    location set for May 27. Tables are 6 feet apart at all locations,
    and the Tap 42 team is following all CDC and state
    regulations.
  • Beach House Pompano Beach: The restaurant, which also opened
    Monday (May 18) at 50% occupancy, is offering 20% off for all first
    responders. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9
    p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Hooters: The chainâ€™s new location at
    Waterways Shoppes in Weston (2282 Weston Road) opens Tuesday (May
    19) with to-go and delivery options. Customers can place orders at
    hooterstogo.com or call
    954.990.7047.

 

 

 

 

 

