Dionne Warwick is determined to see the return of Taylor Swift’s scarf

Queen of Twitter Dionne Warwick isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

So much so that the singer has waded in on a recent drama involving a breakup album and a missing scarf. Fans of Taylor Swift might have heard about a certain alleged scarf that was allegedly purloined by then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal and allegedly never seen again. If you weren’t aware, Swift sings all about it in “All Too Well” in Red (Taylor’s Version).

Warwick isn’t happy that the mysterious scarf has possibly not been reunited with its owner. “If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Warwick wrote on Twitter. “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

On The Late Show Thursday, Stephen Colbert asked Warwick for an update on her progress in resolving #Scarfgate.

“Not one word from him or her yet,” she revealed. “I’m gonna find out, I’m gonna give her a call. I am, to find out if she got her scarf and if she didn’t, I’m gonna find Jake.”

Let that be a warning to anyone who doesn’t return beloved scarves after breakups.

