Dip your toes into a new skill with these beginner courses from Upskillist — on sale for just $20

Committing to learning a new skill is hard. What if you get in too deep and decide you hate it? Then you’ll end up feeling like you wasted time, money, and energy. Instead of diving in right when something interests you, dip your toes in the water first with a beginner’s course — like the following from Upskillist.

Upskillist is a global online education institution that offers interactive courses students can follow at their own pace. Courses cover a range of topics — from finance and tech to photography and music. And for a limited time, you can score half a dozen of them on sale for just $20. Designed for beginners, these courses just cover the basics of whatever skill you’re hoping to learn. Plus, there’s no big commitment, as they only last for three months.

If you’ve always wanted to dabble in coding, this Upskillist course can help you get a grip on the basics. Through a 12-week curriculum, you’ll tackle the fundamentals of front-end web development, coding techniques, innovative tech like AI, IoT, and cloud computing — and their implications in the industry. Sign up for just $20 ($1,200 value) for a limited time.

While the previous course gives a broader overview, this course on computer science fundamentals dives into how programming languages bridge the gap between machines and humans. Practical demos will help you explore the difference between high and low-level languages, their characteristics, and where and why they are used. Get this three-month course for only $20 ($1,200 value) for a limited time.

Where tech and finance collide, you’ll find cryptocurrency. Learn how to trade cryptocurrency through lessons about blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, mining, and more in this Upskillist course. It’s a $1,200 value on a regular day, but you can sign up for this three-month, 15-hour course for only $20 for a limited time.

Everyone can benefit from some digital marketing skills — business owners, content creators, writers, and even regular social media users. This three-month course offers lessons on digital strategy, SEO, Google Ads, content development, keyword research, link building, campaign creation, and more. And for a limited time, you can sign up for only $20 ($1,200 value).

Through a three-month curriculum, this beginner’s graphic design course is designed to help you navigate the holy trinity of Adobe applications: Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign. Along the way, you’ll learn about the principles of good design, typography, the rule of thirds, different types of images, and other essentials to help you develop a designer’s eye. It’s a $1,200 value, but you can sign up for only $20.

If you’d rather deep-dive into Photoshop, specifically, this 12-week course has you covered with navigating the interface, tackling the tools and features, understanding layers, and more. The course is valued at $1,200, but you’ll only pay $20 if you sign up for a limited time.

