Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have the sweetest messages as their beloved Ammi turns a year older | Bollywood Life

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has wrapped up and Dipika Kakar is spending this time at home with Shoaib Ibrahim and her in-laws. The actress is a very family-oriented person. Today, Shoaib Ibrahim’s mom has turned a year older. The family celebrated it at home with a cake and yummy food. Both Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared loved-up posts with her. Dipika wrote on Instagram, “Happpppppyyyyyy Birthday to my Ammi !!! Uparwaale ki hamesha shukrguzar rahungi ki aapko meri ammi bana diya!! I love u and always will…” Shoaib Ibrahim also put up a nice message thanking his mother for all the good things he got in his life. Also Read – Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sreesanth opens up about not being in touch with his sister, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Some days back, Dipika Kakar put a pic with the caption, “In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se…. Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai….” In her interviews, Dipika Kakar has always spoken about how her marriage has empowered her even more. She has said that her family in her biggest pillar of strength. The couple got married in 2018 in February in Shoaib Ibrahim’s hometown. Also Read – Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit Sippy aka Karan V Grover reacts to THE END of the show

Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen on the show Ishq Main Marjawan. The show saw his entry as a character with Nia Sharma. Dipika Kakar had also started a fashion line with her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim. It was named Sitara. The lady has often credited them for her success. Also Read – Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, says, ‘Marriage should not be the reason to let go of our dreams & careers’

