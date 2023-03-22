Direct response leader Barrington Media Group rebrands to BMG360 following double-digit growth and multiple acquisitions

BMG360 brings together experts from across offline and digital channels to solve clients’ unique advertising and marketing challenges and drive scalable, long-term results

SHELTON, Conn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Barrington Media Group, a leader in the direct response marketing industry since 2003, announces today that it has rebranded to BMG360. The rebrand follows significant growth over the past several years to over 250 employees through organic and inorganic growth via the acquisitions of Blackbird Garage, Five Mill, Thesis, and the SEO Department.

Powered by high-impact creative strategy and proprietary marketing technology, and with a critical focus on testing and optimization, BMG360 takes a holistic and personalized approach to performance marketing.

BMG360’s name represents the wider view, connection, and completeness that the company brings to the industry and the further capabilities brought on by its acquisitions, while its logomark, a spark, reflects what BMG360 does for its clients: sparks creativity, compelling goal-oriented conversations, and ultimately, business growth.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new name and brand identity, which reflect the company’s growth and evolution as a leading performance marketing agency. With a team of experts from both offline and digital marketing disciplines, BMG360 is uniquely positioned to help clients achieve their customer acquisition goals,” said Peter Stavisky, CEO of BMG360.

“As BMG360 continues to grow and evolve, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions and personalized strategies to help our clients grow in today’s ever-changing market. The future is bright for BMG360, and we’re eager to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

About BMG360

BMG360 is a creative, results-driven performance marketing company. With 20 years of experience across television, audio, direct mail, and digital channels, BMG360 takes a hands-on, 360-degree approach to customer acquisition. Powered by high-impact creative, strategic testing and optimization, and proprietary marketing technology, BMG360’s experts work closely with clients in over 50 D2C and B2B verticals to build unique customer acquisition strategies that drive scalable, long-term results. Learn more at bmg360.com.

Media Contact: Claire McCue, press@bmg360.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-response-leader-barrington-media-group-rebrands-to-bmg360-following-double-digit-growth-and-multiple-acquisitions-301778579.html

SOURCE BMG360