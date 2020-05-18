Director Adil El Arbi Says 'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Is Still Happening





Beverly Hills Cop 4 is still a go, according to its’ director.

Eddie Murphy‘s Axel Foley will still be part of the next installment in the popular film franchise, which is set to be released by Netflix.

“We’re still involved in that project, and there’s a screenwriter now on it that’s going to try to write a first draft or a first treatment at least with the story,” the director shared with Digital Spy. “So we’re going to see what the first version will be, but we’re very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That’d be great.”

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been tied to helm the film since 2016, although progress on the movie has been slow.

