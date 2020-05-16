Director Lynn Shelton’s Boyfriend Marc Maron Mourns Her Death in Heartbreaking Statement

Marc Maron, the partner of late director Lynn Shelton, is speaking out with a heartbreaking statement following her untimely death.

Lynn passed away on Friday night (May 15) due to a previously unidentified blood disorder.

“I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week,” Marc said in a statement to IndieWire. “There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know,” Marc continued.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss,” he concluded.

Marc is one of the stars of the Netflix series GLOW and Lynn directed five episodes of the show across its three seasons.