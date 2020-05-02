Director: Michael Gondry Writer(s): Charlie Kaufman, Michael Gondry, Pierre Bism…

Director: Michael Gondry

Writer(s): Charlie Kaufman, Michael Gondry, Pierre Bismuth

There are three Hindi songs that play in sequence in the film ‘Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind’, one of them being ‘Mera Mann Tera Pyasa’ from the 1971 film ‘Gambler’, starring Dev Anand. This song in particular, reminds me of Joel’s monologue when he sees Clementine for the first time at the diner.

“Why do I fall in love with every woman I see that shows me the least bit of attention?”

That line is perhaps evidence enough to show us the kind of person Joel is like. Painfully shy, a tad bit submissive and someone who doesn’t view himself in high regard. He is surprised that a woman he’s attracted to, namely Clementine, actually chose to approach him and that becomes increasingly evident when she invites him over for drinks on the ‘first’ day they meet.

Rafi sahab’s ‘Mera Mann Tera Pyasa’ (My mind/soul is thirsty) interestingly plays when Clementine hands Joel a drink, almost symbolising Joel’s inner ‘thirst’ or ‘desire’ for Clementine. I’d regard this as an intelligent cinematic allusion, and I also think this links wonderfully to the fact that Joel is someone who enjoys using art as an escape. An example would be his sketches and his painting of Clementine. It is in my view a form of expression that he feels perhaps the most confident in, since he fumbles when it comes to expressing himself in words.

Joel’s behaviour as ‘Mera Mann Tera Pyaasa’ plays is also worth noting. Fidgeting fingers, a lowered gaze and him telling Clementine how uninteresting his life is, juxtaposes the song which has the lead man (Dev Anand) clearly being assertive and confident about his feelings for the woman he likes.

The use of this song not only brings out Clementine’s eclectic personality, but also gives you a deeper insight on a closed book like Joel, quite easily making it one of my favourite cinematic allusions. #thefilmrhapsody

