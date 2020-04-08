Director Ram Gopal Varma lighted Cigarette instead of Diya or Candle, Twitter Ripped him Apart

Ram Gopal Varma is a popular Indian film director, screenwriter and producer. He is known for his work mainly in Telugu cinema, Bollywood, and television. He directs films across multiple genres, including parallel cinema and docudrama noted for their gritty realism .

Varma recently made headlined because of the unity event held on 5th April , when PM Modi appealed all the citizens to light candle, diyas and torch lights at 9 PM for 9 minutes .

Ram Gopal Varma took to his twitter handle and posted the video of lighting a cigerette .

Check out his video below:

May be director Varma was in a mood for grabbing a humourous lime-light.But he got nothing more than trolling substance .

Netizens gifted him lots of sarcastic comments. Let’s have a look:

😂😲 .. Good u didn’t light up urself out of patriotism — sravanthi (@sravanthiudayku) April 5, 2020

Chütiya, jala hua cig ko kitna jalaega wo bhi galat. — Tharki Lanister (@TharkiLanister) April 5, 2020

RGV, how do you get such ideas man?

Like seriously..

🤣😂😅 — Geethika S (@geethika_s414) April 5, 2020

Hello Everyont Fight Covid-19 like this. RGV mass — KRISHNA KANTH (@Krishnakanthpy) April 5, 2020

Hope this light will finish u soon 😂 — Vinoth Sachin (@VinothSachin18) April 5, 2020

This guy got some other skill 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Srikanth (@IamBoosa) April 5, 2020

On 1st April , Ram Gopal Varma did a prank by faking that he has been diagnosed COVID-19 positive for which he was criticized by netizens. For this the director did apologize.

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

source