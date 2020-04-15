Director Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Jibe at Sonakshi’s Pic from Shoot Amid Lockdown, Actress Slams Him

When all are having a safe time at home , everyone is enjoying their quarantine with the family and rediscovering their passion which was lost somewhere in the chaos of workload . Many people are using various social media platforms , including celebs of B-Town . But most of the times , celebs are trolled without any reason .

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is one such target but this time she has been blamed for something she did not commit . Film-maker Vivek Agnihotri has taken a jibe at the Akira actor for supposedly continuing to shoot, despite the nationwide Coronavirus lock-down.

He took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Sonakshi on a film set, and captioned it : “Who shoots in such times?”

Have a look:

To his tweet , Sonakshi called it fake and clarified that it’s an old pic , when she was going for the chat show of Farah Khan called ‘Backbenchers’. Further, she told Agnihotri that being from the industry, he should know better than to level such allegations against her.

She also slammed the film-maker by writing : “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies, one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and it’s a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning it’s an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah… those were the days!”

Watch her tweet below:

Further , Sonakshi also tagged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Twitter handles, asking them for help with how to deal with these false accusations. She said, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME.”

Earlier , the actor was trolled by one of the senior actor Mukesh Khanna , who played the part of Bhishm Pitama in the epic Mahabharata. He took a dig at Sonakshi by making fun of her general knowledge.

