Dirty acts NRL legend ‘got away with’

NRL legend turned Fox League commentator Nathan Hindmarsh has revealed some of the dirty acts he had been able to get away with throughout his 330-game career.

The former NSW and Australian star, who played every one of his games for the Parramatta Eels, saw plenty of players come and go through his 14-year career.

Speaking on Fox League Live where he was joined with Hannah Hollis and fellow NRL great Michael Ennis, the former stars were asked to once again relive their famed rivalry.

Early in the 2011 season, Hindmarsh and Ennis were both sent from the field after an uncharacteristic reaction from the Eels legend.

After some words from Ennis, Hindmarsh turned around and threw fists.

The pair both confirmed Ennis taunted Hindmarsh after a tackle.

“From what I remember it was ‘come on, you’ve wanted to have a go for a while, let’s have a go’,” Hindmarsh said. “And I went ‘OK, I’m on here’.”

Ennis added, laughing: “That was fine, it was when I went ‘you old …’.”

After the match, Hindmarsh was still simmering, refusing to shake Ennis’ hand and going off in the post-match press conference.

“He’s just a grub,” Hindmarsh said. “He got under my skin and I retaliated, which I shouldn’t have. He’s a niggler and he got under my skin. He’s good at what he does, put it that way.

“I’m disappointed that I lost my cool but you’ve still got to make the tackles. I’ve been niggled by better.”

Almost a decade on, the pair were able to laugh about the feud.

While they have been able to laugh about it since Hindmarsh still remembers where it started. He added that in the lead up Ennis chased Hindmarsh and had “shoulder charged well off the ball and Mick had to move 10-15m off the ball to get me”.

Hindmarsh said it had been years, taking a dig at Ennis playing for five different clubs throughout his career.

Ennis said: “I was just sick of seeing you win these Provan Summons awards at the end of the year for being a great bloke, yet on the field, you were exactly …”

After sharing a laugh, Hindmarsh did admit he’d been able to get away with a bit of niggle throughout his career.

“I got away with a fair bit of stuff. There was one time, Andrew Ryan, who’s a good mate of both of us, he played at Parramatta, and I wasn’t filthy that he left the Eels to go and win a comp with the Dogs, wasn’t filthy at all,” Hindmarsh began.

“There was one game he hit me pretty hard in defence, he whacked me and I thought, ‘You cheeky bugger’. The next time he played the ball, his hand was on the ground and I’ve gone, ‘This is my opportunity’ and stood on his hand, little twist to take off and pretend I’m chasing the ball they other way.

“He reckons it didn’t hurt too much but every game, he had this big scab and it’d heal by game day and the game would play and it’d just rip off and there was blood everywhere.”

All’s fair on the footy field apparently.

