Dirty John Season 2 Set for Super-Sized June Premiere at USA Network

Dirty John is a big fan of the number two: USA Network’s true-crime drama will be back for Season 2 on Tuesday, June 2 at 9/8c, kicking off with a two-episode premiere, the cable net announced Monday.

Starting Tuesday, June 9, the show will settle into its regular 10 pm time slot.

Titled Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, Season 2 of the anthology stars Brockmire‘s Amanda Peet in the title role, with Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater playing Betty’s husband, Dan. “After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors,” the logline reads. “That is, until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past.

Spanning from the 1960s to the ’80s, the eight-episode season will chronicle the couple’s marriage and divorce “through an epic tale of love, betrayal and death.”

Additionally, a marathon of Dirty John‘s first season — including all eight episodes and the follow-up special Dirty John: The Dirty Truth — will air on USA Network on Tuesday, April 14 starting at 6 am ET.

The network has also released a new teaser trailer for Season 2, which you can view above. Will you be watching Dirty John‘s second season in June? Tell us in the comments section below.

