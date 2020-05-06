Disability sector buying PPE on eBay: Labor

coronavirus, disability services, Alison Standen, Robbie Moore, Peter Gutwein, Health and Community Services Union

The Health and Community Services Union and the Labor party have raised concerns about disability workers facing an increased risk during the COVID-19 crisis. This comes after a UNSW report, commissioned by HACSU and other unions, which surveyed more than 2300 disability services workers found there was an urgent lack of PPE for staff and many workers felt their organisation’s safety protocols were inadequate in the context of COVID-19. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The report found there were widespread perceptions the disability workforce was being overlooked in the pandemic response and workers were particularly worried about day programs and community access activities remaining in operation, group homes remaining open to visitors and other workers delivering NDIS services and supports to residents, and disruptions to clients’ routines and activities creating additional risks. HACSU assistant state secretary Robbie Moore said there had rightly been an emphasis on the impact of COVID-19 on health sector workers but there had been a severe lack of attention and support for disability workers. “This must change,” Mr Moore said. “Disability workers are essential workers. They provide critical services to the most vulnerable people in our community and deserve the additional support.” In Parliament Question Time, Labor disability spokeswoman Alison Standen said there were no clear processes to manage access to PPE or guidelines for its use in the disability sector. “The sector has even been forced to purchase PPE stock from Shiploads and eBay because they have been unable to access PPE from government stockpiles,” Ms Standen said. She said the sector employed 7900 Tasmanians, many of whom worked across multiple sites including hospitals and aged care facilities. But Premier Peter Gutwein said processes were in place for established NDIS and self-managing providers to gain access to the national medical stockpile of PPE. “If that’s the point that you’re making, that that’s not working, then I’m happy to follow that up,” Mr Gutwein said. Mr Gutwein said the NDIS National Quality and Safeguards Commission remained the lead agency for disability providers in Australia. “The commission has been sending out regular alerts to keep the sector informed and also provides online training for those working in the sector which covers the fundamentals of infection prevention and control of COVID-19,” he said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

