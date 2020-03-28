‘Disappointed’ Grey’s Anatomy Boss Assures Early Finale Will Be ‘Satisfying’

Despite the halting of production and Friday’s early finale announcement, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff has assured fans that the stand-in Season 16 closer will be a “satisfying” one.

“We are disappointed that we don’t get to complete our storytelling this season. The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale!” she tweeted. “It’s not where we planned to end, but it’s beautiful & the questions that linger we will answer next year. #GreysAnatomy #StayHome” She also reminded viewers that Grey’s will resume its storytelling in Season 17.

Season 16 will now conclude Thursday, April 9 (at 9/8c on ABC), while its remaining episodes have been scrapped. The move came as a result of the network’s decision to not resume production, which shut down earlier this month in response to the coronavirus crisis. This change brings the episode count from its original 25 down to 21.

The series’ two remaining episodes will be April 2’s “Sing It Again,” in which Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, and April 9’s “Put on a Happy Face,” which will now serve as the season ender. According to ABC’s official logline: “Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy; Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question; Owen makes a shocking discovery.”

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t the only series affected by changes stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. New Amsterdam, The Walking Dead, Supernatural, FBI and more have announced shake-ups to finale air-dates, and in some cases, finales have even been moved to the fall. Click here for a complete list of other early finales and additional changes.

