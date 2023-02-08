Discover the New Bundles in the Leica SL-System with an Attractive Price Advantage, Featuring Two New Summicron SL Lenses

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leica Camera USA is making it easier for new and existing customers to get started with the SL-System through the new Customer Appreciation Program which allows creators to access a voucher of $1,300 USD when purchasing a Leica SL bundle. The voucher can be redeemed from February 8th through April 30th, 2023, when purchasing one of the six SL-Kits. The SL-Kits consists of a Leica SL2 or SL2-S with a Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 lens, the new Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. lens. or the new Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. lens and thus, provide visual artists with an unbeatable price-performance ratio.

With this Customer Appreciation Program Leica introduces two new particularly compact lenses into the Leica SL lens portfolio. Both standard focal lengths are characterized by particularly compact dimensions and low weight. These lenses impress with their high speed and famous Summicron look with a very shallow depth of field. This makes the Leica SL-System ideal for daily use as well as travelling. The Leica Summicron lenses focus extremely fast, smoothly, and accurately thanks to their linear direct drive. Hence, they not only deliver excellent focus performance for photography, but are also perfectly suited for videography, where quiet focusing is very important.

A Leica account is required to activate the voucher. It can be set up quickly at club.leica-camera.com . After the successful registration or in an already existing Leica account, the voucher can be activated and used directly after the login. The voucher can be redeemed during the promotional period from February 8th to April 30th, 2023, at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and participating dealers when purchasing one of the six SL-Kits.

About Leica Camera

Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Press Contact

For all inquiries and information:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 212-529-3400

Email: 353439@email4pr.com

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discover-the-new-bundles-in-the-leica-sl-system-with-an-attractive-price-advantage-featuring-two-new-summicron-sl-lenses-301741521.html

SOURCE Leica Camera

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

