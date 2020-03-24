Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff Bond Over Tik-Tok During Self-Quarantine

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the social lives of literally everybody. Our B-town celebrities have been staying indoors doing the things they enjoy. While some are reading books, painting and posting funny videos, Disha Patani turned to make Tik-Tok videos along with her rumoured beau’s sister Krishna Shroff.

Disha and Tiger Shroff are often making headlines for their rumoured relationship. The couple has always stated they are just good friends in a number of interviews. We also know that Disha shares a good bond with his sister, Krishna. In the video shared by Disha on her Tik-Tok account, the duo is seen in their comfy pyjamas sporting red bindis. The video is their amusing take on a trending dialogue.

The video starts by Krishna mouthing the words, “Girls be like is she your girlfriend, girlfriend or you all just talking?”. Disha joins by following the lip-sync saying, “Girl if I kill you, are you dead-dead or just not breathing?” The two then end the video with a giggle

Disha undoubtedly believes in keeping her fans up to date and entertained amid the coronavirus scare. She recently shared a post of her working out, captioning it “Missing the action“.

On the work front, the diva was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She is all set to hit the silver screen with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain 2. However, the release dates of Radhe and KTina have been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.