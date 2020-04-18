Disha Patani talks about Tiger Shroff’s dad Jackie: ‘Nobody can match up to his swag, he is just so cool to hang out with’

Actor Disha Patani had been shooting for Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the coronavirus lockdown was announced. Her co-stars in the film include Salman and Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie. In an interview to Bombay Times, she has shared her experience of working with Tiger’s dad.

Speaking about Jackie, she mentioned how he is humble and easy to work with. She said, “His energy is unmatchable. Nobody can match up to his swag. He is humble, easy to work with, quick with his shots and a great actor. “

“He is just so cool to hang out with. I don’t consider myself cool at all, but whenever I hang out with him, I feel cool. It doesn’t matter if you are an introvert, because when you are with him, he does most of the talking.” She also mentioned how Jackie loved being called ‘Tiger ka baap’.

In early March, Salman and Disha were to fly to Azerbaijan for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s shoot, which had to be called off owing to the looming threat of coronavirus pandemic, a Mid Day copy mentioned.

Quoting a source, it said, “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.” The copy had added that a song and an action sequence was scheduled to be canned in that country.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, meanwhile, is most likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22. This will be for the first time in over a decade that ardent Salman fans will not see a release on Eid, a festival date which has been synonymous with the actor. Salman started shooting for Radhe… last November.However, due to the shutdown on all television and film production work due to the outbreak, the last leg of filming is yet to be completed.

“Radhe… will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got two songs to shoot, there is some patch work left of about five days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don’t know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work,” a source close to the production had told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

