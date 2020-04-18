Disney announced that Artemis Fowl, which was supposed to be released in theater…

Disney announced that Artemis Fowl, which was supposed to be released in theaters in May, will now be out straight on Disney+ June 12th! I think this is the first big budget film to skip theaters and go straight to streaming because of this situation… will we see more?? Either way I’m actually pretty excited for this one, read the books when I was a kid and I’m ready for some nostalgia!!

