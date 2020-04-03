Disney Announces New Release Dates for Their Major Films

The biggest studio in Hollywood, Disney Pictures, has announced new release dates for all their upcoming releases. A few of their upcoming major popcorn movies, like Jungle Cruise, are seeing huge delays over the coronavirus. One major release of Disney’s is now even going straight to their new, mostly underwhelming streaming service, Disney +.

New Release Dates

Just a day after we covered which movies are still coming out this summer, summer 2020 just lost a few more titles. Let’s start with Disney’s Jungle Cruise, based on their park ride and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Originally dated to come out in July, the adventure movie will now open in theaters a whole year later on July 30th, 2021. Now, Mulan is taking over Jungle Cruise’s July spot. The live-action remake now opens in theaters July 24th.

Another major move by Disney is bumping back the Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy from July 3rd to December 11th. What else has been delayed? Indiana Jones 5, which has been delayed a year to July, 2022.

Marvel Dates

As for Disney’s Black Widow, it’s been pushed back to November. As for the rest of Disney’s upcoming Marvel movies, a bunch got new release dates. Eternals has moved from November to February, 20201. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings has been bumped from February to May 7th, 2021, which results in Doctor Strange 2 moving from May to November 5th, 2021. As for Thor: Love And Thunder, that’s been rescheduled to February 18th, 2022. The untitled Black Panther sequel, however, is keeping its May 6th, 2022 release date.

Artemis Fowl Goes to Disney+

One of the bigger changes Disney has made is the decision to release their upcoming adaptation of the hit YA novel, Artemis Fowl, on Disney+. The adventure movie looks rather expensive for Disney, but after trailers left fans lowering their expectations, maybe Disney+ is the best home for Artemis Fowl. It’s a bit of a shame, though, since it’s directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh (Dead Again). Usually there are plenty of reasons to see his work on the big screen.

In a statement, Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing at Disney+, explained the decision:

“With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+. Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”

While some movie theater owners may not be happy by the decision, the fact that Disney is keeping almost all of their major releases in theaters should stop them from complaining. They were particularly unhappy about Trolls World Tour going to streaming, but hey, they don’t own the movies. Studios do.

What About The New Mutants?

Strangely, Disney hasn’t given a new release date to the comic book horror movie, The New Mutants, which they inherited from 20th Century Fox. The movie has been delayed time and time again. The X-Men movie just can’t catch a break. Some speculate Disney may release the movie on Disney+ or Hulu.

At this point, fans just want to see the movie already. Josh Boone’s comic book movie has already been delayed over a year and a half. It’s just getting ridiculous. Boone’s vision should be seen in theaters as intended, but is it really worth making X-Men fans wait this long to see it? How much longer can Disney keep people interested and waiting around for that movie? A movie can only sit on the shelf for so long until people completely forget about it.

