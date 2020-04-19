Disney just slashed the prices on a bunch of feel-good movies for this weekend: Down to just $5 each—save up to $15 off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’re all trying to find clever and fun ways to pass the time while hunkered down at home. Luckily, the Walt Disney Company discounted plenty of feel-good movies down to just $5—save up to $15. But act fast, this deal ends on April 20.

These titles are presented in HD and 4K, while they go as far back as 1957 with An Affair to Remember and as recent as Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, so there’s something for everyone to watch and enjoy. Most of these movies are also from Disney’s newly-acquired 20th Century Fox library—if you were wondering why a raunchy comedy like There’s Something About Mary is now considered a Disney movie.

Scroll down and find something fun to watch this weekend.

Starring Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody is a wildly popular biopic about the life of Freddie Mercury and the rock band Queen. It won three other Academy Awards—including for Best Editing—while it also received a nomination for Best Picture in 2019. If you’re a fan of Queen, then this movie is a must-see.

Released during the summer of 2004, Napoleon Dynamite follows, you guessed it, Napoleon Dynamite, a socially awkward high school student searching for love and friendship while navigating jocks, his unemployed older brother and loser uncle in small-town Idaho.

This movie became an instant cult hit, thanks to its unique sense of humor, lovable characters and over-the-top dance scene finale that’s just as funny today as it was 16 years ago. This is a true comedy classic!

Directed by Robert Wise in 1965, The Sound of Music is an all-time classic and one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time. It follows the von Trapp Family, as they learn to come together through music to flee Nazi-occupied Austria. This movie has it all: Singing, dancing, Nazis, marionette puppets and Julie Andrews.