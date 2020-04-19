Disney just slashed the prices on a bunch of feel-good movies for this weekend—to just $5 each

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get a whole mess of feel good movies for just $5 (Photo: 20th Century Fox/Fox Searchlight Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures/Yahoo Life)

We’re all trying to find clever and fun ways to pass the time while hunkered down at home. Luckily, the Walt Disney Company discounted plenty of feel-good movies down to just $5.

These titles are presented in HD and 4K, while they go as far back as 1957 with An Affair to Remember and as recent as Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, so there’s something for everyone to watch and enjoy. Most of these movies are also from Disney’s newly-acquired 20th Century Fox library—if you were wondering why a raunchy comedy like There’s Something About Mary is now considered a Disney movie.

Scroll down and find something fun to watch this weekend.

Bohemian Rhapsody (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Starring Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody is a wildly popular biopic about the life of Freddie Mercury and the rock band Queen. It won three other Academy Awards—including for Best Editing—while it also received a nomination for Best Picture in 2019. If you’re a fan of Queen, then this movie is a must-see.

Napoleon Dynamite (Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Released during the summer of 2004, Napoleon Dynamite follows, you guessed it, Napoleon Dynamite, a socially awkward high school student searching for love and friendship while navigating jocks, his unemployed older brother and loser uncle in small-town Idaho.

This movie became an instant cult hit, thanks to its unique sense of humor, lovable characters and over-the-top dance scene finale that’s just as funny today as it was 16 years ago. This is a true comedy classic!

The Sound of Music (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Directed by Robert Wise in 1965, The Sound of Music is an all-time classic and one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time. It follows the von Trapp Family, as they learn to come together through music to flee Nazi-occupied Austria. This movie has it all: Singing, dancing, Nazis, marionette puppets and Julie Andrews.

The Joy Luck Club (Photo: Buena Vista Pictures)

Based on the novel of the same name, The Joy Luck Club follows four Chinese-American women trying to find common ground with their immigrant mothers. Although it was released in 1993, it’s still one of the most touching and feel-good movies to come out in the last 30 years—especially for the breakout performance from Ming-Na Wen.

The Greatest Showman (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Starring Hugh Jackman as P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is half-biopic and half-film musical with wild, big and colorful over-the-top musical numbers that brings audiences to delight and awe. “The Greatest Show on Earth” wasn’t just a circus, but also this movie—which also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya is Miss Wheeler.

Want more feel-good movie titles? Check out this list below:

The Devil Wears Prada, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

There’s Something About Mary, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

Never Been Kissed, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

Pretty Woman, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

The Proposal (2009), $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

Under the Tuscan Sun, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

27 Dresses, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

Little Miss Sunshine, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

An Affair to Remember, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

Beaches, $5, amazon.com or vudu.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

