Disney+ makes it an early Christmas with the gift of a ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ trailer

Disney describes Home Sweet Home Alone as a “reimagining,” but this trailer definitely lingers on that cop’s “McAllister” patch for a reason. You might remember that Macaulay Culkin played the most junior member of the McAllister family in the 1990 family holiday comedy, Home Alone. So clearly there’s some tie to the original, this isn’t a total reboot.

It’s still, however, putting out the vibe of being a heartwarming Christmas story about neglectful parenting and vigilante crime-fighting. When the Mercer family sets off on a Tokyo vacation, chaos ensues after they reach their destination only to realize that their youngest, Max (Archie Yates), got left behind at home. As bad as that is, the situation only gets worse when a seemingly down-on-their-luck American married couple (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) shows up to steal a valuable Mercer heirloom.

You know how things go from here. The inventive youngster fights back, hatching a range of schemes and boobytraps designed to inflict painful punishment on the two lawbreakers. This trailer highlights some of that pain while hinting at some fresh twists on the original’s classic showdown with the “Wet Bandits”.

Home Sweet Home Alone is set to hit Disney+ on Nov. 12 as part of the streaming service’s Disney+ Day celebration.