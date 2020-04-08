Disney Plus Hits 50 Million Subscribers, Disney Says

Click here to read the full article.

Within five months of initial launch, Disney Plus has signed up 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, the media company said.

Disney last reported 28.6 million Disney Plus paid subscribers as of Feb. 3, meaning it’s packed on more than 21 million net new subs in roughly two months.

The subscription VOD product got a big boost over the past two weeks when it launched in eight Western European countries — the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. In addition, the streaming service became available in India on March 11 in a limited beta, in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service. Disney Plus officially launched April 3 in India, which already accounts for approximately 8 million of Disney Plus’ 50 million paid subscribers.

The 50 million figure is well ahead of the company’s own forecasts — and those of Wall Street. Disney, in unveiling the road map for the streaming service almost exactly a year ago for investors, had pegged a goal of 60 million-90 million global subs by the end of fiscal 2024 (Disney’s fiscal year ends in September). Prior to the initial launch last November in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, analysts had ballparked around 18 million Disney Plus customers by the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

Later in 2020, the company plans to continue expanding Disney Plus throughout Western Europe, as well as across Latin America and Japan, according to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney Plus is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion” in other territories, Mayer said in a statement Wednesday. He added, “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney Plus.”

The Mouse House previously had said it wouldn’t release Disney Plus figures outside of its quarterly financial reports. But the huge response the streamer received in the eight new European countries and India — reflecting pent-up demand in those markets — clearly prompted Disney to brag about the news of hitting the 50-million milestone earlier.

