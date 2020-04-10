Disney Shares Recipes for Iconic Dole Whip & Churro Bites!

Disney is making fans’ stomachs very happy!

As a way of lifting spirits amid the ongoing global health crisis while all the parks are closed to encourage social distancing, the company decided to share the recipe for both churro bites and Dole Whips to make at home this week.

The Dole Whip is one of the most well-known Disney park treats: they’re a creamy frozen pineapple snack that resembles soft-serve ice cream.

The recipe was shared on both the Disneyland and Disney World apps on Wednesday (April 8) along with some cute illustrations, and requires a scoop of ice cream, pineapple juice and frozen pineapple.

The churro bites recipe is available at the Disney Parks blog.

To see the recipe for Dole Whip, grab the Disneyland and Disney World apps on Apple.

