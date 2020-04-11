Disney+ To Take On ‘Robin Hood’ As Next Live Action Feature

Walt Disney Pictures is looking at Robin Hood for its’ next live action adaption.

The rumored project would head to Disney+, just like Lady and the Tramp did at the streaming service’s launch late last year.

Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada is set to direct the project with a script from Kari Granlund, THR reports.

Disney’s version of Robin Hood premiered in 1973 and animals took on the roles of the fabled hero.

The new take is said to be a musical and again will feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format.

What do you think about Robin Hood being the next movie to get the live action treatment?