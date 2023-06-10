Distribution Voltage Regulators Global Market is Projected to Reach $3 Billion by 2030: Focus on Upgrading Power Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Distribution Voltage Regulators – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Distribution Voltage Regulators estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ferroresonant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tap Switching segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $594 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Distribution Voltage Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$594 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$613.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) –

ABB Group

Basler Electric Company

Belotti Srl

Daihen Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Howard Industries, Inc.

J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

Siemens AG

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA)

Toshiba Corporation

Utility Systems Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: A Synopsis

Distribution Voltage Regulators – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Electricity, and Focus on Upgrading Power Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure to Spur Market Growth

Electricity Consumption in TWh for the Period 2010 through 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017-30, 2030-40 and 2040-50

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017-30, 2030-40 and 2040-50 Global Projected Energy Infrastructure Investments in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Global Smart Grids Market: Breakdown of Investments in US$ Billion by Technology Area for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Distribution Voltage Regulator Market

Global Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18

Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for the Period 2011-17 and 2018-23

Growing Need for Voltage Regulation Augurs Well for the Market

Need to Improve Efficiency of Power Grids Enhances Demand for Distribution Voltage Regulator

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Voltage Regulator

Distribution Voltage Regulator

Types of Distribution Voltage Regulator

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29medm

